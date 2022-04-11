Ziad Al-Nahala, leader of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, does not rule out the possibility of a military confrontation with Israel.

In an interview with Hezbollah's Al-Manar television channel, Nahala said that "the Palestinian resistance organizations will not neglect their duty to the residents of Jenin, Jerusalem and all of Palestine, and together they will make a decision regarding activity on the ground."

Nahala noted that "at any moment, the situation among the entire Palestinian people may come to a boiling point," stressing that the round of fighting last May broke out due to attempts to expel the residents of the Sheikh Jarrah (Shimon Hatzadik) neighborhood in Jerusalem "and the same factors also exist today".

He said, "The atmosphere among the resistance organizations is inclined to the position of Islamic Jihad, and everyone believes that the Palestinian bloodshed should be responded to."

"We are in a direct confrontation with the occupation and at every moment we must expect a comprehensive confrontation," Nahala continued, adding that the month of Ramadan is of special importance to the resistance of the Mujahideen and the Palestinian people.