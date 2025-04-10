חיסול המחבלים שהשתתפו בטבח בשבעה באוקטובר צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF and Shin Bet reveal that they have eliminated 11 terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad who participated in the murderous attack on the Gaza envelope on October 7, 2023.

Among those eliminated: terrorist Hassan Na'em, who was responsible for the kidnapping of the body Sergeant Shaked Dahan, terrorist Jalal Qaraan, who took part in the murder of Inbar Heyman and murdered two Israeli civilians while documenting and distributing his actions online, and terrorist Ismail Shakash, who was responsible for the murder of Israeli civilians, threw grenades at a mobile shelter at the Re'im junction and fired a small surface-to-air missile into Israeli territory.

Two other key terrorists who were specifically eliminated in IDF and Shin Bet strikes before the operation are Muhammad Atsfur, who was involved in an attack and kidnapping on the day of the massacre, and terrorist Khaled Al-Din, who murdered Israeli civilians and used the property of the late Arik and Ruth Peretz.