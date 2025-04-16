​​The military wing of Islamic Jihad released a new propaganda video today (Wednesday) showing Rom Braslavski, who was kidnapped during the terrorist attack on the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023.

This is the first video in which Braslavski has been seen since his kidnapping, and is another sign of life from him after more than 500 days in captivity.

Braslavski, 19, from Pisgat Ze'ev, worked as a security guard at the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re'im on the day of the massacre. According to testimonies from the attack, he demonstrated extraordinary courage when he helped save dozens of festivalgoers.

Later, he tried to transport the bodies of two young women for fear that they would be abducted to Gaza, but a moment later, an RPG missile was fired at them, and those present fled in all directions. He has not been seen since.

Rom's family has expressed deep concern for his medical condition. He suffers from severe asthma and was injured in both hands during the attack.