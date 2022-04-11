MK Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) said on Sunday that, had the Knesset not been on recess at the moment, the government would have disbanded following the decision of coalition chairwoman Idit Silman to resign from the coalition.

"If there was no recess now, the government would probably have disbanded. We will continue to hit it and it will crumble in the end. Even if they get help from the Joint List, they will not last," he said in an interview with Kol Barama Radio.

Porush hinted that a government could be formed in the current Knesset by replacing Benjamin Netanyahu with another MK from the Likud.

"There is a chance of forming a government in the current Knesset. [Yisrael] Eichler and I wrote a letter on the subject in the past, it was two days before the end of Netanyahu's mandate, that we should find someone else on the right [to lead a government]," he said.