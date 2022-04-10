Coalition chairwoman MK Idit Silman (Yamina) said Sunday that she will not reconsider her decision to bolt the Bennett government, and called on right-of-center MKs in the coalition to help form a new government in the present Knesset.

“My decision to leave the present coalition was based on my values, so it’s final,” Silman said. “I call on my friends in the coalition and in the [Yamina] faction to carry out the will of the majority in Israel and establish a Zionist, national government in the present Knesset.”

Yotam Ben Yisrael, an advisor to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, denied reporting by Channel 12 that the government has asked jurists to see if a special agreement can be drawn up with the Joint Arab List, ensuring its support without the party formally joining the government.

Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid) did not rule out a partnership with the Joint List and answered Israel National News' question at the beginning of the cabinet meeting: "Anyone who needs to fight terrorism and understands that fighting terrorism is a common challenge of all Israeli citizens is invited to this government."

MK Miki Zohar from the Likud responded on his Twitter account: "Coalition with the Joint List? Apparently Bennett has lost it."