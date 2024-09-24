Minister of Jerusalem Meir Porush toured the Western Wall elevator construction site that will make the Western Wall accessible to those with disabilities from the Jewish Quarter.

The elevator is expected to bridge a height difference of 26 meters between the Jewish Quarter and the Western Wall Plaza. Last week, the tunnel excavation for the elevator shaft began. The work is being carried out by the Company for the Reconstruction and Development of the Jewish Quarter in the Old City, under the responsibility of the Ministry of Jerusalem.

The tour was attended by the Director-General of the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage Shimon Alboum, the Deputy Director-General Liron Yiflach, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company for the Reconstruction and Development of the Jewish Quarter Yaakov Efrati, the company's CEO Herzl Ben-Ari, philanthropist Baruch Klein, and the project managers.

Porush said: "This is an important and exciting milestone in making the remains of our Temple accessible to every Jew and to every person. Naturally, given the location, this is a complex project in one of the most sensitive areas in the world, with many historical layers."

Philanthropist Baruch Klein added "Not many people have such sacred rights," said Porush, adding: "This is a very important project and we are working to complete it as soon as possible. The goal - to open within a year and a half."

He praised all those involved in the work: "We saw here a blessed collaboration between the Company for the Reconstruction and Development of the Jewish Quarter, the Antiquities Authority, the Ministry of Construction and Housing, the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Culture and Sport, the Ministry of Social Equality, the National Insurance Institute, and the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage - all together advancing the project towards completion."