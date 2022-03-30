Dia Hamarsha, the terrorist who murdered five people in a shooting attack in Bnei Brak last night, had previously served a sentence in Israeli prison after offering to carry out a suicide attack on behalf of Islamic Jihad.

During the sentencing hearings, Hamarsha requested that the military court accept the plea agreement reached with him, "so that I can get out of jail and live a normal life." He served two and a half years in prison, and has since made a living from, among other things, working in Israel without a permit.

According to Haaretz correspondents Josh Breiner and Hagar Shizaf, in early 2011, when he was 16, he contacted Hamas on Facebook as well as a known operative of the Islamic Jihad's military wing, and updated them on his intentions.

Hamarsha and the operative met a few weeks later in the village of Ya'bad, where he lived. Hamarsha handed him NIS 400, and the operative tried unsuccessfully to persuade Hamarsha to become a "mujahideen" - a fighter - according to the indictment so that "he could cause the deaths of more Jews."

Hamarsha handed over 900 shekels to the Islamic Jihad operative to cover travel expenses and the explosive belt.

The Islamic Jihad operative informed Hamarsha that he intended to enter Israel to equip himself with an explosive belt, and that the attack was expected to take place the following week - and then severed ties with him.

According to Haaretz, in April 2013, Hamarsha met with an operative of the organization to talk to him about the planned attack, and later was again asked to transfer a thousand shekels. In the end, Hamarsha and the operative were arrested by the IDF and the attack did not materialize.