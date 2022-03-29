The terrorist who carried out the deadly attack tonight in the city of Bnei Brak is a 27-year-old Palestinian Arab named Dia Hamarsha, a resident of the village of Ya'bad in northern Samaria, who apparently stayed in Israel illegally.

In 2013 he served half a year in prison for a security offense.

According to another report by Channel 13 News, a squad of three terrorists came from the village of Yaved in northern Samaria to carry out the attack in the city of Bnei Brak. One of the terrorists was eliminated at the scene and the other was neutralized - a manhunt is underway for the third terrorist.

According to documentation from the scene, the terrorist was seen walking around with a weapon, apparently an M-16, and shot at several people: he was heard speaking in Hebrew and shouting at someone; "Stop, stop!".

Eleven Israelis have been killed in three terrorist attacks in the last week - in Be'er Sheva, Hadera and tonight in Bnei Brak and Ramat Gan.

Tonight, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will hold a security consultation, for the third time in a week.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz is currently assessing the situation of the Chief of Staff, the IDF, the head of the Shin Bet, the head of the Armed Forces and the head of the Operations Division.