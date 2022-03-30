Areas of practice are importing and marketing kosher food in Ukraine, already two months ago when the rumors about the war started I was organized and ordered huge quantities of food and essentials so that the community here can survive the difficult period of fighting and people have something to buy, it cost me a fortune over

500,000 dollars. No one expected it to be so hard and long but that is the situation unfortunately and now people are standing in line and begging for help! In the food stores, the shelves are already empty and with regard to kosher food the situation is even worse.

To assist the Jewish communities in Ukraine, Click here to help .

For a month now the ATMs have been empty and the banks are closed and people have no money at all, no supply of food, and every grain of wheat here is worth more than gold but the money has run out and people have just become hungry for bread !!! The amount of requests for help that comes to me is only growing, and by now we have already distributed thousands of free food baskets to anyone who turns to us and asks for help! You can see it in the pictures and videos that are here ...

Apart from the many requests for help with food products, I receive hundreds of requests for help with kosher food from Jews besieged in Kiev and the surrounding area who beg for their lives and ask for help for them and for the family and children who will not starve to death!

There are seniors here, men, women, children, and babies who can not get out of here because the roads are also very dangerous!

The situation is very difficult and I can not remain indifferent I do my best to make sure people here do not die of hunger but the stock I have is no longer enough and I started bringing here more quantities of food and essentials despite the harsh conditions and expensive price, working hard and dangerous under fire and shells, But despite the strong desire and understanding of the terrible situation, my ability to carry this burden on my shoulders alone is impossible and I do not have the amount this huge $ 500,000 extra that needs to be raised to purchase more food products to distribute!

I myself am a refugee and I stayed here in Kiev just to help what I can to the poor people who can not get out of here and without your help I will not be able to continue to help and save lives!!!

I took on the heavy burden of setting up a food distribution fund in Ukraine because I can not see people in such a difficult situation when they are helpless and God forbid starving !!!

