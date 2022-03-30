An 18-year-old resident of the Bedouin Arab city of Rahat in southern Israel was arrested Wednesday by police and Shabak (Israel Security Agency) forces, on suspicion of supporting and identifying with the ISIS terror group, and of inciting to terror.

Israel Police noted that the suspect will be brought Wednesday to the Be'er Sheva Magistrates Court, where police will request an extension of his arrest.

"Israel Police and Shabak take very seriously any involvement or affinity Israeli citizens have for terror activities, and will continue to work to uncover the truth, while bringing to justice those who wish to harm the security of the State's citizens and security forces," a police statement said.

It continued, "Two terror attacks which occurred last week in Be'er Sheva, in which four people were murdered, and at the beginning of this week in Hadera, in which two Border Police officers were murdered, were carried out by terrorists who belonged to the ISIS organization."

Therefore, the statement added, "the defense establishment is working to arrest ISIS supporters and anyone who belongs to that organization, with the goal of preventing additional terror attacks."