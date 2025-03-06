As part of the police's ongoing efforts to prevent illegal Arabs from entering or remaining in Israel, security forces on Wednesday night raided apartments in the center of the Levinsky market, a central hub of entertainment in Tel Aviv.

Participating in the operation were Israel Police officers from the Jaffa police station, Yassam officers, municipal patrolmen, and Border Police officers.

During the operation, the forces located 37 illegal PalestinianArabs, all residents of Shechem (Nablus) and Hebron - both terror hubs - who were staying in various apartments throughout the market. All of the suspects have been taken for questioning at the Jaffa police station.

At the same time, police investigators and civil authorities from the Ayalon region are working to take administrative steps against sites and apartment owners who hosted the illegal Arabs.

Earlier this week, police arrested 30 Palestinian Arabs who were in Israel illegally and were employed as contract laborers at the new Glilot Big Fashion shopping center in northern Tel Aviv.

Some of the detainees worked at the shopping center as it prepared to open and others continued to be employed after it began operations.

The shopping center, which was built with an investment of over two billion shekels, opened to the public five days ago and has already been at the center of controversy due to the long lines and major traffic jams that it caused in the area, as well as the fact that it is open on Saturday, the Jewish Sabbath. Despite the arrests, the police activity is not expected to affect the shopping center's operations and there is no intent to issue closure orders to its tenants.