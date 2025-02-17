A joint operation by Israel Police and the ISA led to the arrest of two Israeli Arab brothers affiliated with Hamas.

Yousef and Hadi Nasser, both affiliated with the Hamas terror group, are residents of the Arab city of Arraba in northern Israel.

In the past few weeks, the two were detained for interrogation on suspicion of planning to carry out a security incident.

The investigation revealed that the two identified with Hamas' ideology and acquired military equipment ahead of a "military clash" against the State of Israel. It was also revealed that Yousef learned to prepare explosive devices for the purpose of using them against Israeli security forces.

On Monday morning, the two will be indicted for preparing for an act of terror, training, and instruction for an act of terror.