Demonstration in Hadera at the spot of Sunday night's terror attack

Thousands of people took to the streets Monday night in response to the recent wave of terror attacks that have claimed the lives of six Israelis in less than a week.

Organized by the pro-Israel organization Im Tirtzu, rallies took place at 20 different locations across Israel, including at the spots of the recent terrorist attacks in Hadera and Be'er Sheva.

According to Im Tirtzu, they organized the rallies to strengthen the morale of the citizens and to call on the government to take a harsher stance against terrorism.

The demonstrators waved Israeli flags, chanted pro-Israel songs, and called on the government to restore security.

"We took to the streets because the time has come to take a harsh stance against terrorism and restore deterrence," said Yehuda Sharabany, Director of Projects for Im Tirtzu.

"We are demanding the following three actions: [1] the immediate cancellation of entry permits from Gaza and the Palestinian Authority ahead of Ramadan; [2] cancelling the citizenship of Israeli-Arab terrorists; and [3] demolishing the homes of the Israeli-Arab terrorists who perpetrated the latest attacks."

"Now is the time to act, not to hesitate," added Sharabany.

The rallies were held in the following 20 locations:

1. Hadera – Herbert Samuel Street at the spot of the attack

2. Be'er Sheva – BIG shopping center at the spot of the attack

3. Ra'anana – Ra'anana Junction West

4. Tel Aviv – La Guardia Junction

5. Tel Aviv – Azrieli Junction

6. Binyamina – Binyamina Junction, Road #4

7. Jerusalem – Chords Bridge

8. Jerusalem – Hebrew University, Mount Scopus

9. Modiin – Shilat Junction

10. Haifa – Matam Junction

11. Or Akiva – Hanasi Street

12. Moreshet Junction

13. Yavne – Atzmaut Junction

14. Nahariya – Nahariya Junction

15. Krayot – HaKiryon Junction

16. Ashdod – Northern Industrial Zone

17. Beit Shemesh – Big shopping center, Elipsa Circle

18. Ramat Beit Shemesh A – Road #10

19. Gush Etzion – Gush Etzion Junction

20. Netanya – Netanya Interchange