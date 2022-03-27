Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday night condemned an attack by Houthi rebels on a Saudi oil reservoir which took place on Friday.

"The State of Israel expresses its sorrow to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the face of the difficult attack led by the Houthis, who are supported by Iran," said Bennett.

"This attack is further proof that Iran's regional aggression knows no borders, and reinforces the concern over the removal of the Revolutionary Guards from the list of terrorist organizations," added the Prime Minister.

Yemen's Houthi rebels said on Friday they launched attacks on Saudi energy facilities and the Saudi-led coalition said oil giant Aramco's petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah was hit, causing a fire in two storage tanks but no casualties.

The Iran-backed Houthis and their allies took over large parts of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, in 2015. A Saudi-led military coalition then intervened in Yemen to try to restore the government. The Houthis, in turn, have repeatedly attacked targets in Saudi Arabia.

Friday’s attack came days after the Houthi rebels fired missiles and drones at Saudi energy and water desalination facilities, causing a temporary drop in output at a refinery but no casualties, the Saudi energy ministry and state media said.

In addition to attacks on Saudi Arabia, the Houthis recently launched several attacks on the United Arab Emirates.

On January 17, the Houthis attacked three oil tankers near Abu Dhabi, killing three people and wounded six others.

Two weeks later, the Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile towards the UAE which was intercepted by the US military. The attack occurred during the visit of President Isaac Herzog to the UAE.

It has long been believed that Iran is planning to use the Houthis to take over Yemen and seize the key strategic port of Aden, which controls the entrance to the Red Sea and ultimately to the Israeli resort city of Eilat.

Iran denies it is backing the Houthis and has also denied Saudi Arabian accusations that Tehran provided the Houthi rebels in Yemen with ballistic capabilities.