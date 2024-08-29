The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen published extensive footage on Thursday of them highjacking and setting alight the Greek-flagged Sounion oil tanker in the Red Sea.

Several projectiles hit the ship over a week ago off the rebel-held Yemeni port of Hudaydah The crew of the ship was evacuated last Friday and the ship continued to burn throughout the week.

On Wednesday the Iranian Mission to the UN announced that the rebels have agreed to allow tugboats and rescue ships to reach the damaged tanker amid fears that it would begin leaking crude oil into the sea.

However, Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam told Reuters that there is no temporary truce and the group only agreed to allow the towing of the oil tanker Sounion after several international parties contacted the group.