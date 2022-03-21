Houthi rebels on Sunday fired missiles and drones at Saudi energy and water desalination facilities, causing a temporary drop in output at a refinery but no casualties, the Saudi energy ministry and state media said, according to Reuters.

Drone strikes hit a petroleum products distribution terminal in the southern Jizan region, a natural gas plant and the Yasref refinery in the Red Sea port of Yanbu, the ministry said in a statement.

"The assault on Yasref facilities has led to a temporary reduction in the refinery's production, which will be compensated for from the inventory," it said, referring to Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Company, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec).

The Saudi-led military coalition that has been battling the Houthis in Yemen for seven years said the assaults had also targeted a water desalination plant in Al-Shaqeeq, a power station in Dhahran al Janub and a gas facility in Khamis Mushait.

Later on Sunday, another Aramco distribution plant was attacked in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, leading to a fire in one of the tanks, according to the Saudi-led coalition. The fire was controlled and did not result in any casualties, it said.

The Iran-backed Houthis and their allies took over large parts of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, in 2015. A Saudi-led military coalition then intervened in Yemen to try to restore the government. The Houthis, in turn, have repeatedly attacked targets in Saudi Arabia.

In addition to attacks on Saudi Arabia, the Houthis recently launched several attacks on the United Arab Emirates.

On January 17, the Houthis attacked three oil tankers near Abu Dhabi, killing three people and wounded six others.

Two weeks later, the Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile towards the UAE which was intercepted by the US military. The attack occurred during the visit of President Isaac Herzog to the UAE.

It has long been believed that Iran is planning to use the Houthis to take over Yemen and seize the key strategic port of Aden, which controls the entrance to the Red Sea and ultimately to the Israeli resort city of Eilat.

Iran denies it is backing the Houthis and has also denied Saudi Arabian accusations that Tehran provided the Houthi rebels in Yemen with ballistic capabilities.