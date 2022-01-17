Multiple explosions have been reported in the United Arab Emirates Monday morning.

At least three explosions were heard in the Abu Dhabi area, with explosions reported on three oil tankers near Abu Dhabi National Oil Company storage tanks in the Mussafah district near Abu Dhabi and a fire at the site of the UAE’s new airport, which is still under construction, the UAE’s WAM news outlet said.

Local authorities said no significant damage was caused and emphasized that the fires caused by the explosions were contained.

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen claimed responsibility for the explosions, Reuters reported, which were apparently the result of drone attacks.