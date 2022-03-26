Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) had planned to participate in a summit in Ramallah early next week - but may not do so after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett vetoed the idea, Channel 13 News reported.

The summit is titled, "Preventing an escalation in Jerusalem during Ramadan," and is expected to be attended by Jordan's King Abdullah and Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

According to the report, Gantz sees the summit as a security need, while Bennett sees it as something to take the focus away from the Negev summit, and unnecessary preoccupation with the "Palestinian issue."

A final decision will be made Sunday, in a meeting between the two ministers.

Culture and Sport Minister Hili Tropper (Blue and White) told Channel 13 News, "There is friction, I know that stress, but I hope it will be resolved within the coming days."