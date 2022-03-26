Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) will host the US Secretary of State and the Foreign Ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Egypt at “The Negev Summit” which will take place in Sde Boker on Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

Six foreign ministers will participate in this historic meeting: Lapid, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Morocco Nasser Bourita, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Sameh Shoukry.

The foreign ministers will arrive beginning on Sunday afternoon at the Isrotel Kedma Hotel in Sde Boker and will have dinner together.

On Monday morning, meetings will be held between the foreign ministers and at their conclusion, statements to the press will be given.

The summit comes at the start of a longer trip by Blinken, during which he will visit Morocco and Algeria in addition to his visit to Israel.