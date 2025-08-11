Climate activist Greta Thunberg on Sunday announced on her Instagram account that she will be taking part later this month in yet another flotilla which aims to break Israel’s naval blockade over the Gaza Strip.

“On August 31st we are launching the biggest attempt ever to break the illegal Israeli siege over Gaza with dozens of boats sailing from Spain,” she wrote.

“We will meet dozens more on September 4th sailing from Tunisia and other ports. We are also mobilizing more than 44 countries on simultaneous demonstrations and actions to break complicity in solidarity with the Palestinian people! Join this initiative on this decisive moment,” added Thunberg.

Thunberg participated in June in the Madleen flotilla which set sail towards Gaza and was intercepted without incident by IDF soldiers.

The activists were then given food and water, despite many of them having prepared prerecorded videos claiming that they were “kidnapped” by the IDF.

The ship which took part in the flotilla was transported to the Ashdod Port. Thunberg was then deported from Israel .

The Foreign Ministry said that the Gaza aid aboard the Madleen included less than a single truckload of aid, and it would be transferred to Gaza through real humanitarian channels.