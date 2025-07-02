MK Gadi Eisenkot, who on Monday announced his decision to part ways with Benny Gantz and leave the National Unity Party, held a press conference Tuesday evening to clarify his motivations.

“Three years ago, Benny Gantz, Gideon Sa’ar, and I established the National Unity Party to create a unifying national platform based on a proactive security stance, national education, a free-market economy, enhanced Israeli service, mutual responsibility, and national unity,” Eisenkot said. “These principles were relevant then, and they are even more critical in light of the grave failure of October 7.”

He called for the war in Gaza to be ended from a position of strength and emphasized the urgent need to bring the hostages home. “We must expand the ranks of the IDF and establish a national inquiry committee,” he added.

Addressing his relationship with Benny Gantz, Eisenkot said, “My service and friendship with Gantz go back many years, but we have substantive disagreements. I supported a transparent and meaningful democratization process to shape the party into a serious political force. Unfortunately, that did not happen. We also disagreed on the strategy for bringing about change. It is time to build a real leadership alternative that can win the next election.”

When asked whether he sees himself as a future Prime Minister, Eisenkot responded, “I believe I am capable of serving in any role in the State of Israel. This step is a leadership statement - I am moving forward.”

He also addressed speculation about joining former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. “I meet regularly with both Bennett and Yair Lapid, but I have not discussed forming a political alliance with either of them. This move is entirely independent. I also speak with Knesset members from across the political spectrum, including those in the coalition.”

Eisenkot is expected to resign from the Knesset and run again in the next election. Following his resignation, former MK Eitan Ginzburg is expected to return to the Knesset.