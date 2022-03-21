A groom who was seriously injured at his wedding last month in Modi’in regained consciousness Monday.

In mid-February, 34-year-old Itai Haim Hamani slipped and fell off of a table, after friends and relatives lifted him up onto the table, then lifted the table into the air while dancing at his wedding.

Hamani landed on his head and suffered a serious head injury in the fall, leaving him unconscious. He was rushed to Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan for treatment.

Now, more than a month after his injury, Hamani has regained consciousness, waking up for the first time since the wedding disaster.

Despite regaining consciousness, Hamani is still in serious condition, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

“It is an absolute miracle,” one relative said. “His medical condition is improving in a way that defies nature, he is smiling and moving his hands. We showed him photos of his bride and he was happy, the doctors and the family are still in shock from the miracle.”

“His condition is still serious and he has a long, complicated road to recovery. I call on everyone to continue to pray for his recovery.”