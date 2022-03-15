The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit provided an update on two violent incidents that took place on Monday and this past Saturday night near Homesh in northern Samaria.

On Monday evening, an Israeli vehicle broke through a checkpoint near the outpost and hit the leg of an officer and an IDF soldier who were stationed in the area.

This past Saturday night, an Israeli vehicle arrived at a checkpoint near Homesh, at which point a number of Israelis came out of the vehicle and threw rocks at Palestinian Arab vehicles. A force that was at the scene acted to stop the rock throwing, when an Israeli citizen attacked one of the fighters.

The officer and the two fighters from the two incidents did not require medical attention. The IDF said that the cases were transferred for further investigation by the Israel Police.