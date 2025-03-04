A terrorist armed with a knife arrived at a checkpoint near the village of Burqa on Tuesday afternoon, at the entrance to Homesh in the Samaria Brigade.

Soldiers responded with precise fire and killed the terrorist on the spot. There were no casualties among the IDF soldiers.

The IDF stated, "A short while ago, a terrorist fired toward IDF soldiers at a checkpoint near Burqa. The forces responded with fire and eliminated the terrorist. No IDF injuries were reported."

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, responded to the attack and said, "A painful reminder that terrorism in Judea and Samaria continues to raise its head. The government must treat the Judea and Samaria front like the front in Gaza - before it is too late."

"The security checkpoints must be returned, a large-scale ground maneuver must be launched in the area, all illegal weapons must be collected and the terrorist infrastructure of the Palestinian Authority, which incites and supports terrorists, must be eliminated. Pre-October 2023 is here in Judea and Samaria - we must strike at terrorism like we did in Gaza. We support the IDF soldiers who acted with determination to neutralize the terrorist and demand that the government change its approach and strike terror with an iron fist."