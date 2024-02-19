An Israeli was lightly injured this evening (Monday) after his vehicle was attacked by terrorists near the village of Homesh in northern Samaria.

Terrorists threw an explosive at the vehicle that was making its way to the settlement of Shavei Shomron.

Five people were in the vehicle at the time of the attack, but miraculously, only one person suffered light injuries.

One of the passengers also survived the terrorist attack in which Homesh Yeshiva student Yehuda Dimentman was murdered.

The injured man was treated by Magen David Adom teams at the Ganot junction.

The IDF stated, "A short while ago, terrorists hurled an explosive device at an Israeli vehicle adjacent to the town of Burka.

"Security forces were dispatched to the scene and provided initial medical treatment to an Israeli civilian who was injured. The forces are searching the area for suspects."