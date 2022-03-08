Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zeley spoke by telephone today with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in light of Israel's mediation efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. This is the fourth time the two leaders have spoken since Bennett's visit to Moscow to discuss ending the war on Saturday.

Zelenskyy said on his Twitter account: "I spoke with Naftali Bennett. I thanked Israel for its mediation efforts. We discussed ways to end the war and violence."

Zelenskyy has expressed his readiness to discuss the pro-Russian provinces in the east of the country and the status of the Crimean peninsula which was annexed by Russia. In an interview with ABC he said: "I am ready for dialogue, we are not ready for surrender. We can talk and find a compromise about these territories in which we live."

Zelenskyy called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a direct dialogue. "President Putin needs to start talking, open dialogue, instead of living in an air bubble of information."

A source in the US administration said at noon that the US is expected to ban the import of Russian oil, but President Joe Biden has not yet made a final decision on the issue..