Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with Secretary of US State Antony Blinken in Riga, Latvia Monday night.



At the start of his meeting, Lapid said: “I came here to meet with a friend and a partner in a moment in which the world order is changing. The war that is going on in Ukraine, and the nuclear talks in Vienna are events that are changing the world as we know it.”



“I want to thank the Administration and you my friend for the leadership you’ve demonstrated in these days. There’s no real alternative to American leadership that is determined to prevent wars and bloodshed.



“Israel is totally committed to doing everything possible to stop the war in Ukraine. We have condemned the Russian invasion and we still do. And Israel is a partner in the global effort to make sure and clarify that this war must be stopped.



“The way to stop a war is to negotiate. Israel is speaking with both sides, both with Russia and Ukraine, and we are working in full coordination with our greatest ally, the United States, and with our European partners.



“We’ll also discuss the status of the nuclear talks in Vienna. It’s no secret that we have our differences on this. But it’s a conversation between allies that have a common goal which is to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear threshold country, and to stop Iran’s ability to spread terror and instability all around the world," Lapid concluded.