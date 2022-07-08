Ukraine slams Russia’s proposed UNSC session examining ‘neo-Nazism’ in Ukraine

Russia's Charge d'Affaires to the UN Security Council, Dmitry Polyanskiy has asked for member states to attend an informal session on “neo-Nazism in Ukraine.”

Polyanskiy said in a statement that the meeting will be held on July 11 at 3pm EST at UN headquarters.

In a five-page letter addressed to the Security Council, he explained that the meeting will address “neo-Nazism and radical nationalism” as the “root causes of the crisis in Ukraine.”

“I have the honor to invite the delegations of Member States to participate in an Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council hosted by the Russian Federation on the topic “Neo-Nazism and radical nationalism: exploring root causes of the crisis in Ukraine,” the statement said.

According to Republicworld, Russia also plans to bring up the issues of Ukrainian battalions in east and south Ukraine, which it claims contain “neo-Nazi voices.”

In a response on Twitter, Ukraine's permanent representative to the Security Council, Serhiy Kyslytsya, described the invitation as "summer aggravation."

“Linking Ukraine with Nazism can prevent cognitive dissonance among Russians when news about war in places like Bucha seeps through,” he said. “It helps them justify atrocities, to create dichotomy of black & white: Nazis are bad, we are good, so we have moral right.”

He added: “The summer aggravation of aggressive mimicry is when the mission of the fascist country, which in terms of the scale of destruction of Ukrainian cities surpassed the Nazis and fascists, organizes another rant about ‘neo-Nazis’ in New York.”