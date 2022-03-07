A teen who allegedly committed a brutal attack on two Jewish store owners in London, UK has been placed in a psychiatric hospital, avoiding a court appearance, the UK Jewish News reported.

Malachi Thorpe, 18, attacked Israel Grossman and Erwin Ginsberg who were closing their store on the evening of Holocaust Memorial Day on January 26.

The two visibly Orthodox Jewish victims were hospitalized for multiple injuries.

Thorpe was charged with two counts of racially or religiously aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one charge of possessing an offensive weapon.

In video of the incident posted to social media by Shomrim a man wearing a hood accosts the Jewish shopkeepers as they are closing up their store. He assault them, punching and kicking them multiple times. One of them is knocked to the ground by his punches.

Thorpe was scheduled to appear in court last Thursday to enter pleas for the charges. But his lawyer said that the way he was acting in prison caused prison authorities to send him to a psychiatric ward for evaluation.

The prosecutor, Cathryn Evans, called the assault “unprovoked” and that the victims had noticed Thorpe staring at them as they closed their store. One of them asked him if he was looking for someone. He replied: “Yes, I am.” Then he proceed to attack them.