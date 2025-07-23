London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Wednesday issued a statement criticizing Israel for its actions in Gaza and calling on the British government to recognize Palestinian statehood.

"The absolutely harrowing scenes of suffering in Gaza are being made worse by the day, with no sign of the crisis abating," Khan said. He described accounts of "starving children searching hopelessly for food in the rubble" and "family members shot dead by Israeli soldiers as they search for aid," asserting that "in heartbreaking scenes, innocent lives are being torn apart before the eyes of the world."

He added, "The international community - including our own government - must do far more to pressure the Israeli government to stop this horrific, senseless killing and let vital life-saving aid in. Nothing justifies the actions of the Israeli government."

Khan also emphasized the need for a political solution: "The UK must immediately recognise Palestinian statehood. There can be no two-state solution if there is no viable state left to call Palestine."

He concluded, "The time for warm words has long passed. We need action - from governments around the world - to bring this to an end."