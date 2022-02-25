Walla! reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video conference call with EU leaders on Thursday night that this may be the last time they will see him alive.

The source noted that during the conversation Zelenskyy asked EU leaders to take further steps that would put pressure on Russia to stop the attack on Ukraine. EU leaders decided at the end of the conversation on further sanctions.

Shortly before the conference call in a televised speech, Zelenskyy said Russia was interested in eliminating him and his family. "They have made me as the number one enemy of their nation, and my family the number two enemy," Zelenskyy said in a speech.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who attended the conference call, said this morning in a speech to the Italian parliament that Zelenskyy was hn hiding in Kiev. "We were going to talk on the phone this morning but it was no longer available," Draghi said.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, who also attended the conference call, told the Swedish News Agency that "this may have been the last time we saw Zelenskyy."

The Ukrainian embassy in Israel did not respond to requests for comment.