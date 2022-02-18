Three Jewish families complained to the ADL after a West Virginia high school held a “Christian revival.”

The meeting made the Jewish students feel “extremely uncomfortable,” the Cleveland Jewish News reported.

ADL Cleveland, which also serves West Virginia, denounced the religious event in a social media statement.

“Coercing public school students to participate in religious activities is unconstitutional & harmful,” ADL Cleveland said on Twitter. “We've been working with affected community members, & we've reached out to the school to help them build an environment of inclusivity and respect.”

Huntington High School in Huntington, West Virginia ran two “Christian revival” events on February 1 and 2. In both instances, it was compulsory for all students to attend.

The regional director of ADL Cleveland, James Pasch, told the news outlet that they were willing to work with the school to “help them create a school environment that fosters inclusivity and to ensure that an event of this nature does not take place again.”

In an op-ed in the Herald-Dispatch, Rabbi Robert Judd of B’nai Sholom Congregation in Huntington, took issue with the school’s decision to force students to attend a religious event.

“Teaching religious doctrine should be done in the home, mosque, synagogue, temple and church,” he wrote. “Telling students they will go to hell if they do not follow the Bible is beyond the scope of what should be taught in the halls, classrooms, and auditoria of our public schools.”

“It saddens me to realize that in the 21st century we are still struggling to convince people that religion is a choice,” he added.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)