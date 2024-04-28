Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt accused US Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a member of the far-left 'Squad,' of engaging in a "blood libel" against Jewish students during her visit to Columbia University to support the anti-Israel demonstrations on campus last week.

"Watch this clip. It features @IlhanMN walking through @Columbia proclaiming that 'Jewish students... should not have to tolerate antisemitism... whether they’re pro-genocide or anti-genocide,'" Greenblatt tweeted.

"It is patently false and a blood libel to suggest that ANY Jewish students are 'pro-genocide,'" he wrote.

He continued. "It is gaslighting to impute that Jewish people are somehow at fault for being harassed and menaced with signs and slogans literally calling for their own extermination."

"It is abhorrent that a sitting member of Congress would slander an entire group of young people in such a cold, calculated manner.

According to Greenblatt, "This is how people get killed."

"@IlhanMN must apologize, but I'm not holding my breath," he said.

During her visit to Columbia University on Thursday, Omar told Fox 5, "I actually met a lot of Jewish students that are in the [anti-Israel] encampment, and I think it is really unfortunate that people don't care about the fact that all Jewish kids should be kept safe and that we should not have to tolerate antisemitism or bigotry fro all Jewish students, whether they are pro-genocide or anti-genocide."

Israeli-born professor Shai Davidai, who was barred from entering the Columbia University campus last week, responded to Omar’s visit on social media.

“A new low for the US Congress. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar visits her daughter in the illegal pro-Hamas encampment at Columbia, and does so using taxpayers’ money,” he wrote.

“Now you know why Shafik is negotiating with those openly celebrate Hamas and the Islamic Jihad,” he added, referring to Columbia University President Nemat Shafik.