איימן עודה דוחף את איתמר בן גביר חופשי

The chairman of the predominantly Arab Joint List party, MK Ayman Odeh, was questioned by the police on Tuesday, on suspicion of assaulting the chairman of Otzma Yehudit, MK Itamar Ben Gvir, at Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot.

MK Odeh pushed MK Ben Gvir this past October while the latter was visiting the bed of a hunger striking terrorist at the hospital.

The commotion began after MK Odeh stood in the doorway of the hospital ward to make sure MK Ben Gvir did not enter the terrorist's room. Odeh called Ben Gvir a "little terrorist" and "mentally ill".

MK Ben Gvir replied that he was a "guest here", turned to the hospital director and asked: "He will tell you not to let me in? He will give instructions to the hospital?"

MK Odeh then approached Ben Gvir and shoved him forcefully. MK Ben Gvir tried to push him back but the hospital security guards stood between the sides.

Ben Gvir visited the terrorist's room and then went to the police to file a complaint against MK Odeh.

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy at the time condemned Odeh.

"I strongly condemn MK Ayman Odeh's violence against MK Ben Gvir at Kaplan Hospital. Raising your hand against another MK is a red line. I always warned that if the opposition does not permit the formation of an ethics committee, the situation will deteriorate from verbal violence to physical violence, as we saw today."

Odeh said following the incident, "The convicted terrorist Ben Gvir wanted to harm Mekdad al-Qawasmi, who has been on hunger strike for 91 days in protest of his arrest without trial. I stopped him. Kahanism will not pass."