The weakness US President Joe Biden showed in his dealings with Iran and other international challenges led to Russia's aggression towards Ukraine, a former senior Israeli security official told Israel Hayom.

The official, who is not identified with Israel's right-wing camp, believes that "the naive approach of the current administration, which believes in diplomacy and not in the use of force, invites aggression on the part of totalitarian regimes such as China and Russia."

According to him, "There is a direct connection between [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's daring to threaten Ukraine, and the aggression of China towards Taiwan. These are things which we did not see one year ago, and it's not a coincidence. What has changed is the US policy."

The former official added that the current US administration is acting according to its beliefs and worldview, but the results "may now change world order, as we have known it since the Second World War. There is a test here for the US and the West. Ukraine is a test case that the whole world is watching."

At the same time, the source emphasized that Israel must respect the US and its policies as they are, and not attempt to educate it.