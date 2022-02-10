A Lakewood, New Jersey woman who was having a medical emergency attempted to refuse treatment from first aid volunteers because they were Jewish, the Lakewood Scoop reported.

According to the allegation, when the woman found out that the emergency responders were from Jewish First Aid, she threw a fit and said “Not with you guys, no Jews.”

Hatzolah Jewish First Aid responders proceeded to call for additional help. An ambulance from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital arrived with two Jewish EMTs.

The Scoop reported that the woman became extremely agitated and then the Jewish volunteers transported her to the hospital.