A woman accused of murdering her two young children earlier this week suffered "severe mental illness" which is believed to have played a role in her decision to kill her children, the woman's attorney claimed.

In a statement, defense attorney Mitchell Ansell said, "The sad truth is, Naomi Elkins has a well-documented history of severe mental illness, which has absolutely played a major role in these devastating events."

He added, "While we acknowledge the seriousness of the charges that she is facing and respect same, we also believe that it's important to recognize the incredible complexities presented by mental health challenges."

"The Elkins family is deeply saddened by the tragic events that have occurred involving Naomi Elkins and her two young children. Our hearts go out to the grieving family and to all people affected by this unimaginable loss.

"At this time, we kindly ask for the public's prayers and support for all those that have been affected by this tragedy. We are committed to pursuing the most just and fair outcome through the legal system taking into account all of the circumstances involved."

According to the Asbury Park Press, the mother, 27-year-old Naomi Elkins, told police that she had "concerning thoughts" and that she prayed about her children before murdering them.

She also claimed to police that she murdered her children "for religious reasons." Jewish law does not allow, or demand, the murder or maiming of children; the Bible explicitly warns against this.

The New York Post said that the murder took place after Elkins and her children returned from a daycare where she was employed and they were enrolled.

According to a police affidavit, Elkin stabbed her one-year-old daughter and held her underwater in a bathtub for 2-3 minutes. When her three-year-old daughter came in afraid and screaming, the mother placed that child in another bathtub and held her underwater for several minutes.

Following the murder, the mother called Hatzolah Medical Services, whose first responders were the first to arrive at the scene.