Antisemitic graffiti was discovered on two Jewish schools in Lakewood, New Jersey on Thursday.

But the vandalism was not connected to threats against New Jersey synagogues that the FBI identified as coming from a male suspect late last week, officials said.

“This (graffiti) incident is currently under investigation and there is no evidence to indicate that there is any connection with the FBI warning,” the Ocean County Prosecutor’s office told NJ Advance Media.

An investigation into the graffiti has been opened by Lakewood police, NJ.com reported.

“We do not believe them to be related to yesterday’s FBI warning,” a police spokesman told the news outlet on Friday. “At this time, the investigation is active and we are working with school officials to try and identify the culprits.”

According to Lakewood News Network, the graffiti on one school began with the word “Die” followed by antisemitic language referring to the Jewish school. The other graffiti contained the phrase “Die Thursday.”

Lakewood police also announced on Thursday that they would be increasing patrols and deploying rapid response officers in the area, which has a large Orthodox community.