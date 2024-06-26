Two young girls, ages two and three, were found dead in a home in the city of Lakewood, New Jersey last night (Tuesday), NBC New York reported.

Medical teams were summoned to the scene, but the toddlers could not be revived.

A woman has been taken into custody on suspicion of committing the double murder. It is unclear if the woman is the children's mother or if she is even related to them.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the children were murdered through a combination of stabbing and drowning in a bathtub.

At the request of rabbinical leaders, haredi media is covering the case without delving into specific details such as the identities of the victims or the suspect.