Israel’s Coronavirus Cabinet is set to convene Tuesday to discuss plans to roll back some restrictions on public activity, including the possible termination of the ‘Green Pass’ system, Israel’s COVID passport equivalent.

Tuesday’s meeting will be the first of the Coronavirus Cabinet in three weeks, and comes following signs that the current Omicron wave has peaked and begun to decline.

Deliberations are expected to center around the future of the Green Pass system, which restricted entry to certain venues to the vaccinated or recently recovered.

Some coalition factions support the full termination of the Green Pass system, while others oppose such a move, favoring instead retaining the Green Pass system for a limited number of venues.

Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid) penned a letter to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, urging him to ease the entry of tourists into Israel.

Among other steps, Razvozov has called for the government to permit unvaccinated foreign national children to be allowed into the country as tourists, as well as adults who have received a COVID vaccine booster shot more than six months prior to arrival.