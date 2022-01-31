President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog toured the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi today during their visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The President signed the mosque’s guest book at the start of the tour, after which he and the First Lady heard about the establishment and construction of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and expressed their astonishment at its magnificent and distinct architecture.

Upon their arrival, Mrs. Herzog was given a traditional robe sewn especially in her honor.

President Herzog thus concluded his presidential visit to the United Arab Emirates. The President and the First Lady will make their way back to Israel.

President Isaac Herzog summarized his historic visit in the United Arab Emirates: “I am finishing a very moving, historic, and exciting visit to the United Arab Emirates at the invitation of a great leader, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince, and his government."

“The potential is huge, enormous, between the two nations. We can truly lead the Middle East to a new horizon of peace, prosperity, cooperation, and joint investments and development.

“There are only two alternatives for this region. One is peace, prosperity, cooperation, joint investments and a beautiful horizon for the people, or alternatively, what Iran is doing, which is destabilizing the region and using its proxies to employ terror. These are the two alternatives, and this visit symbolizes hope, peace, and a great future for our nations, the region, and the world at large.”