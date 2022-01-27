US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on Thursday announced his plans to retire from the court.

In a joint statement with President Joe Biden, Breyer said that he would step down from the court in the summer, after submitting his letter of resignation to President Biden earlier on Thursday.

This is the first official confirmation of Justice Breyer’s intention to resign from the court, following reports of a vacancy Wednesday.

“I enormously appreciate the privilege of serving as part of the federal judicial system - nearly 14 years as a Court of Appeals Judge and nearly 28 years as a Member of the Supreme Court,” Breyer wrote.

“I have found the work challenging and meaningful. My relations with each of my colleagues have been warm and friendly. Throughout, I’ve been aware of the great honor of participating as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the rule of law.”

Speaking during the joint press conference Thursday, Biden reiterated his promise to pick a black woman for the court.

“I have made no decision except one,” Biden said. "The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity and that person will be the first black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court."

Breyer, a Clinton nominee, has served for 27 years on the court, and is the longest-serving of the court's liberal wing.