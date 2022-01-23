Everybody saw “The Video.” What video? The video of then-Vice President Biden bragging that he had threatened to withhold billions of dollars in free US aid money if Ukraine didn’t fire the Ukrainian prosecutor who just so happened to be investigating the Ukrainian company in which his son Hunter was involved. Hunter, it seems, was reaping over $3,000,000 in “pay-to-play” payola for doing nothing and having zero experience in the company’s business affairs.

Even though allegedly, Ukrainian officials likely held tons of documentary evidence that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden conspired to defraud the American government with Biden Senior’s threats, nothing ever really surfaced. In fact, that is because then-President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for actually following and properly executing the law and trying to uncover Ukrainian evidence of Biden-Sr.’s crimes.

Had Ukraine revealed that anti-Biden alleged criminal evidence, which it is claimed existed and still exists today, we would not be in the grips of what looks like a possible World War III. Today, even though

1)Ukraine is not part of NATO,

2) holds absolutely zero strategic value to the United States, and

3) holds huge strategic value to Russia,

the now President Biden is constantly escalating the conflict with Putin’s Russia to push the US into its first ever direct war with Russia. Disaster for America will come, and quickly, unless President Biden pulls the hurtling war-train off its tracks.

As a preliminary query, why does Biden - or America - care about the borders or “territorial integrity” of Crimea, or Eastern Ukraine for that matter? Biden certainly doesn’t care about the borders or “territorial integrity” of the United States of America. Shouldn’t defense, not only charity, begin at home? If President Biden and the Democrats don’t care a whit about the American border, I don’t care a farthing about anybody else’s border.

Historically, Britain and France fought what I believe is the most stupid war in the history of mankind when, in the 1800’s, they fought the Crimean War (aka “World War Zero”) defending Christian countries against the then-Islamic Ottoman Empire, prisoners of the now anacronistic theory of “keeping Imperial Tsarist Russia out of the Mediterranean Sea.” In retrospect, wouldn’t it be great if Russia was our partner in defending us from an Islamic Middle East?

Currently, President Biden:

has actively erased America’s sovereign southern border with Mexico, and invited and paid for millions of illegal immigrants who came into the county because borders are “racist.”

With no Southern border, China is pouring fentanyl into the country, murdering a hundred thousand Americans a year.

We’ve just catastrophically lost a 20-year war against the ‘backward’ Taliban in Afghanistan by picking up and leaving.

We are in the process of losing (if we have not already lost) the war we started in Iraq to the Iranians who are suctioning up Iraq and Syria one village at a time.

A nuclear armed North Korean is threatening 30,000 American soldiers in Korea.

Iran, the world’s greatest terrorist nation is on the cusp of nuclear weapons.

America is in the middle of a pandemic where American soldiers are being axed because they are Republicans or haven’t been injected with an experimental vaccine..

60% of Americans are against any war with Russia, and 0.01% of Americans might be able to find Ukraine on the world map. Oh, and by the way, we are idiotically pushing Russia into the welcoming arms of Communist China who is playing both Russia and America for the total idiots they are. Communist China is laughing all the way to the bank, and to control of the world, by letting the two other superpowers fight between themselves.

So, one would think America has enough problems inside its own country for America to recall and follow President George Washington’s sage admonition of “Beware of foreign entanglements.” But no, President Biden and his puppet-masters are intent on pushing America into an actual direct America v. Russia war.

Throughout its entire history, America has never fought a war against Russia. In fact, just the opposite. The Soviet Union and America defeated the greatest world threat ever (excluding the current Communist Chinese Regime), Adolf Hitler and his Nazi war machine. The war in North Korea of the 1950’s was only a proxy war with Russia, where it was an actual direct war with Communist China’s Mao Zedong, not the Soviet Union’s Stalin. Chairman Mao, not Stalin, sent over 1,500,000 Communist Chinese troops across the Yalu River into Korea to kill tens of thousands of American GIs in Korea.

There exists no rational overt reason to defend a bunch of Nazi-loving, Nazi-saluting Ukrainians who helped and participated in co-murdering millions of Jews in World War 2 with the Nazis. What logical overt reason does America have to start a war thousands of miles away with a Russia armed with hyper-sonic missiles, a home-game military advantage, short supply lines and a quasi-legitimate reason to keep NATO from encroaching onto its borders? What difference does it make if Ukraine joins NATO?None, except echo-chamber hyperbole mouthed by no-nothing media talking-heads, and a couple of Republicans who think warmongering with Russia helps their chances to be nominated for the 2024 Presidential race.

So, if there is no overt logical reason, we have to look for other covert “logical” reasons. And, the biggest most likely covert, very logical, but criminal, reason is that Ukraine may hold some extremely incriminating documentary evidence of criminal conduct in Biden’s pushing for the Ukrainian prosecutor, evidence that allegedly would land President Biden in jail.

Instead of impeaching President Trump for the Ukrainian “Perfect Call” where President Trump was digging into then Vice President Biden’s Ukrainian malfeasance, President Trump should have been given a medal. More importantly, had President Trump uncovered real evidence of Biden’s criminal actions, America wouldn’t now be facing a possible unnecessary war with Russia where America stands to lose hundreds, if not, thousands of American soldiers.

It will be the ultimate tragedy for America if the Democrats, in their blind partisan hate of Republicans and quest for absolute power, impeached President Trump for trying to uncover high-level corruption that would have simultaneously rooted out the real highest-level corruption, and avoided America losing World War 3 with a nuclear superpower.

Mark Langfan is Chairman of Americans for a Safe Israel (AFSI) and specializes in security issues, has created an original educational 3d Topographic Map System of Israel to facilitate clear understanding of the dangers facing Israel and its water supply. It has been studied by US lawmakers and can be seen at www.marklangfan.com.