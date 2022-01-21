As the newly freed nation of Israel prepares to receive the Torah at Mount Sinai, enter our portion’s namesake…Yitro, the father in law of Moshe.

Yitro, a man with seven names, was once the world’s most accomplished idolatrous priest…but his true sincerity, humility and integrity lead him to embrace the One G-d of Israel, and the inspiring tale of his life is the timeless story of a true iconoclast and hero…a role model for all those non-Jews who seek to cling to the G-d of Israel.

A perfect focus to celebrate this week’s 100th episode of the Jerusalem Lights podcast.