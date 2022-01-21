Did you find a mistake in the article or inappropriate advertisement? Report to us
As the newly freed nation of Israel prepares to receive the Torah at Mount Sinai, enter our portion’s namesake…Yitro, the father in law of Moshe.
Yitro, a man with seven names, was once the world’s most accomplished idolatrous priest…but his true sincerity, humility and integrity lead him to embrace the One G-d of Israel, and the inspiring tale of his life is the timeless story of a true iconoclast and hero…a role model for all those non-Jews who seek to cling to the G-d of Israel.
A perfect focus to celebrate this week’s 100th episode of the Jerusalem Lights podcast.