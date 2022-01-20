The Israel Ministry of Defense and Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems have signed an agreement for the development and production of three advanced submarines for the Israeli Navy.

Defense Minister, Benny Gantz (Blue and White) praised the deal, saying: "The procurement of three advanced, operational submarines joins a series of measures that we have taken in the past year in the process to equip and strengthen and IDF."

"I would like to thank the German government for its assistance in advancing the agreement and for its commitment to Israel's security. I am confident that the new submarines will upgrade the capabilities of the Israeli Navy, and will contribute to Israel's security superiority in the region."

At the end of a several-year planning and negotiation process, the Israel Ministry of Defense, the German Ministry of Defense, and ThyssenKrupp agreed on the development and production of the future submarines of the Israeli Navy. The agreement was signed Thursday by the Director General of the Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Eshel, and Chairman of the executive board of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, Dr. Rolf Wirtz, at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv.

The State of Israel will purchase three submarines from a new series called "Dakar," in an agreement amounting to approximately 3 billion euros. As detailed in the agreement, the first submarine will be delivered within 9 years. The agreement also includes the construction of a training simulator in Israel, and the supply of spare parts. The German government will fund part of the agreement through a unique grant, in accordance with an agreement signed between the countries in 2017.

The parties also signed an industrial strategic cooperation agreement that amounts to over €850 million.

Signed with the Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology, it details investment in Israeli industries, including defense companies. This will result in the opening of new markets, professional training, technological development, employment opportunities, and a positive influx for both the Israeli economy and the defense establishment. This is a detailed agreement, with investment components that were agreed upon in advance.

The agreement was led by various departments in the Israel Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with the Israeli Navy, Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Economy and Industry.