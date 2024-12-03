The Israel Ministry of Defense’s Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D) announced Tuesday that it has completed several contracts with Elbit Systems totaling approximately $40 million, a Defense Ministry statement confirmed.

Under these contracts, Elbit Systems will supply the IDF with advanced drones and autonomous systems to upgrade the operational capabilities of its forces in the field.

The new systems were jointly developed by the IMOD’s DDR&D jointly developed the new systems with the IDF’s Ground Forces and Elbit Systems. They include advanced capabilities and are designed for various missions, including precise intelligence gathering and targeted strikes.

As part of the contracts signed by the IMOD’s Director General, Major General (Res.) Eyal Zamir, Elbit Systems will supply the following advanced models:

•⁠ ⁠Drones designed for intelligence collection, capable of operating within Seek & Strike swarms and intelligence platoons

•⁠ ⁠Mission drones equipped with advanced ISR, terrain dominance, and attack capabilities for combat forces

•⁠ ⁠Mini-drone-based strike solutions for urban missions

Additionally, Elbit Systems will provide resilient communication solutions for unmanned systems. The deal continues the productive cooperation between the IMOD and Elbit Systems, strengthening the IDF's autonomous combat capabilities on the battlefield.

Head of the IMOD’s DDR&D R&D Department, Brigadier General Yehuda Almakias, said: “The UAS domain enables efficient, precise, and scalable intelligence gathering and strike missions. Since the outbreak of war, these orders have joined many others made by the Ministry of Defense to various companies, including Elbit Systems and other defense industries and startups. These acquisitions ensure that troops can optimally execute their battlefield missions. The DDR&D will continue maintaining Israel's technological battlefield superiority and supporting the current war efforts.”

Executive Vice President and General Manager C4i and Cyber at Elbit Systems, Haim Delmar, added: “Contracts such as these demonstrate the increasing confidence in Elbit's innovative Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS) technology in general, and especially our unique drone capabilities. We are dedicated to delivering reliable and efficient systems with advanced capabilities for enhanced battlefield dominance and operational control. Through continuous innovation and operational excellence, we consistently develop and provide sophisticated solutions that address our customers' evolving operational requirements.”