Noa Gavish, a 42-year-old from Netanya, is Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's personal makeup artist.

In addition to bridal makeup and private customers, Gavish began to do Bennett's makeup six months ago.

On her Instagram page, she wrote, "A few months ago I began to do makeup for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. The truth is that, like everyone else, I really didn't know how the winds would blow and what the fate of the new government would be."

"What I did know, with time and during the makeup sessions, is that I discovered a warm person, amazing, with pleasant ways, who speaks at eye level, and took an interest in me and in my family as if he were one of us. And at any given moment, you feel comfortable in his presence."

Gavish concluded her post with the words, "I'm so proud to say that this is my Prime Minister."

In an interview with Yediot Hasharon, Gavish recounted how she came to be Bennett's makeup artist.

"It was through my friend, who works in the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem," she told the newspaper. "She asked me, kind of skeptically, if I would be interested in doing makeup for the Prime Minister, since she knows that I am very busy. I immediately became excited and responded in the affirmative. I said, 'Sure!' It's a great honor and I have been working with him for about six months already, since he was elected."

When asked if she was emotional during the first makeup session, Gavish responded, "I discovered that the Prime Minister is a man of pleasant ways, who speaks at eye level and who made me feel at home from the first moment. I sometimes do a little makeup for grooms for their photos, on the level of makeup powder. The meeting with the Prime Minister was very exciting. It's not every day that you meet a prime minister."

"Slowly but surely I began to get used to the status, to the work. At the same time I am still excited and it still makes me happy that they chose me, it's a very great honor for me. I really like him, he's an amazing person, an amazing personality, he gives you a good feeling, he speaks at eye level, he's a great person."

"I've been doing this for many years, and I receive heartwarming and emotional messages from my customers, from the brides, from the women in workshops. It's more than just makeup and technique, an interpersonal connection is also created. I am sure that the personal interaction also plays a role."