Police have the profile of a potential suspect in connection with the robbery of dozens of safes in Tel Aviv last week, Channel 13 News reported on Friday.

According to the report, an investigation found that the suspect visited the safe complex in the past, before the robbery. In addition, using technological means, the investigators were able to find significant evidence connected to the robbers who were inside the safe room.

The robbery took place last Thursday, when several masked men broke into a vault complex in Tel Aviv, abducted the security guard and stole cash and valuables from dozens of safes.

The robbers tied the security guard and threatened to harm him if he tried to resist and interfere with their plan.

The investigation found that the robbery was well-planned and that the suspects called the company three days before the robbery and made an appointment to rent a safe.

On the day of the robbery, they presented the security guard with an invitation to enter the complex, he approved their entry, and led them through the doors leading to the safe room. Before the last door, where the two required a fingerprint, one of the robbers pulled out a gun and demanded the guard open the door. The suspects then attacked the security guard, tied him up, and left him in a side room.

