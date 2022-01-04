Due to the Omicron outbreak, IKEA will not hold its traditional January sale, so as to prevent large gatherings of people, Israel Hayom reported.

Instead, the chain's Israeli stores will offer "special discounts," starting from January 3 and continuing to January 31.

The discounts will be provided in a variety of departments, as well as in the chain's restaurants.

"As we do every January, the company is preparing to replace and renew its variety, and to receive thousands of new products, by offering worthwhile discounts on a variety of products," IKEA said in a statement.

The chain announced a similar decision in summer 2020.

Meanwhile, in a press release, IKEA Retail (Ingka Group) Retail Operations Manager Tolga Öncü said, "During the pandemic, despite rising costs all around us, Ingka Group kept prices stable with the aim to keep prices as low as possible for customers. It was the right thing to do."

However, Öncü added, "Unfortunately, now, for the first time since higher costs have begun to affect the global economy, we have to pass parts of those increased costs onto our customers."

"We are taking this difficult step right now to ensure we can live up to our purpose to create a better everyday life for the many people, and to safeguard our competitiveness and the resilience of our company. However, affordability will always be a cornerstone for us."

"Our intention is to give back to the customer any decrease in purchase prices we get," he concluded.