A total of 873 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed Friday, Israel's Health Ministry reported Saturday night.

The new cases, which bring the countrywide total to 6,672 active coronavirus cases, included 128 patients who are hospitalized.

Among them are 81 coronavirus patients whose condition is serious, including 51 whose condition is critical. There are 41 intubated COVID-19 patients, and 16 who are hooked up to ECMO (heart and lung) machines.

Of the coronavirus test results received Friday, 0.95% were positive. Interim (not final) data for Saturday shows that the percent of positive tests rose above 1%, reaching 1.18%.

Health Ministry data also shows that reinfection after recovery from COVID-19 is relatively rare, with just 0.93% of recovered coronavirus patients experiencing a reinfection.

At the same time, among young people reinfection is more common among the unvaccinated than among the vaccinated (defined as having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine).